Ashes 2017: Joe Root and Alastair Cook have done next to nothing, says Graeme Swann

Alastair Cook and Joe Root compiled a partnership of 248 runs for the third wicket in first innings of day-night Test against West Indies. (Source: Reuters) Alastair Cook and Joe Root compiled a partnership of 248 runs for the third wicket in first innings of day-night Test against West Indies. (Source: Reuters)

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has slammed the English players for failing to secure the Ashes and deemed the efforts by the senior statesmen in the team as next to nothing. Australia’s win by an innings and 41 runs saw them take an unassailable 3-0 lead as the English batting order failed yet again. However, Swann believes that one of the major reasons behind this debacle is because of underperforming senior players like Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali.

“The senior guys who you expect to stand up and outshine the rookies have done the exact opposite. Joe Root and Alastair Cook have done next to nothing. The shining lights have been Rocky (Mark) Stoneman and Dawid Malan,” he said before adding, “England do have a settled side if Ben Stokes is around but when he’s not, this team came over very weak.”

“I’m proud of the way some of the guys have played. Dawid Malan was sensational, James Vince was only dismissed by the best ball I’ve ever seen in a game. There are positives, I expected to be 3-0 down after three games once Stokes wasn’t coming,” Swann added.

Earlier, along with Swann, former captain Michael Vaughan had also hit out at Moeen Ali for his mediocre batting. Questioning his place in the side, Vaughan also called for Ali’s exclusion from the team and rope in young Mason Crane instead for the third Test.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd