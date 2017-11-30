Ashes 2017: Jimmy Anderson likes England’s chances in pink-ball Adelaide test

England cricket team players Moeen Ali and Jimmy Anderson arrive for a team training session. (Source: Reuters) England cricket team players Moeen Ali and Jimmy Anderson arrive for a team training session. (Source: Reuters)

England swing bowler Jimmy Anderson says he’s confident he can make a pink ball behave just like a red one when the historic first day-night Ashes test against Australia begins Saturday at the Adelaide Oval.

Bowler-friendly conditions are expected. Australia won the first of five tests between the teams by 10 wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane.

“The red Kookaburra and the pink … are not that different,” Anderson said Thursday. “From a bowler’s point of view … we will go about it the same way.”

The pink ball has swung markedly, particularly at night, in past day-night tests in the South Australian capital.

Anderson and his pace-bowling colleagues also found conditions to their liking in England’s day-night tour game in Adelaide before the Ashes series.

England won the Adelaide tour match against a Cricket Australia XI by 192 runs, with Anderson taking three for 12.

“It was pretty good conditions for bowlers,” Anderson said. “People think it’s going to be a good week for the bowlers but you have still got to bowl well, even when conditions are in your favor.

“Here is somewhere where we can use our skills _ pink ball, under lights, something different. It could be somewhere that will really suit our bowling attack.”

Australia captain Steve Smith, who batted for 8 1-2 hours and was 141 not out in Australia’s first innings in Brisbane, will attempt to counter Anderson’s claims.

“There is still that small matter of someone (Smith) making 140-odd and that is something we have to deal with,” Anderson said. “We know the dangers of David Warner up at the top as well and we have to keep working hard to try and get them out because we know how pivotal they are in their lineup.”

Australia is expected to name an unchanged lineup for the Adelaide test.

