Ashes 2017: It’s a shame my double hundred came too late, says Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook hammered his 5th double hundred at MCG against England. (Reuters) Alastair Cook hammered his 5th double hundred at MCG against England. (Reuters)

The ongoing Ashes Test series between England and Australia had been a pretty humbling one for the visitors. With none of the top players hitting top strides in the series, the Three Lions went on to lose the first three Tests in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and lost the urn to the hosts. One of the most disappointing factors for England remained the former captain Alastair Cook, who received massive criticism for consistent poor performances.

With just 83 runs in the series in previous 6 innings and cricket pundits questioning whether the 33-year old should take retirement from international cricket, Cook came on to bat on the second day of the fourth Test in Melbourne, with a lot to prove. The left-hand batsman silenced his critics by slamming a hundred on Wednesday, and then added the punishment on Australian bowlers by reaching his 5th double hundred.

Speaking about his performances, the left-handed batsman said he regrets that his form came a little too late. “I’ve doubted myself for 12 years and I’ll probably continue to doubt myself but obviously the longer it goes the harder it becomes. But I suppose that’s why I can be quite proud… Going to the well again and delivering a performance like that was pleasing. It’s just a shame it’s three-four weeks too late, I’ll have to live with that for a long time but it’s nice to score a few,” Cook said.

The opener also stressed the importance of his innings for England. “After all the emotion came out yesterday to get a real big one for the team was really important,” he said. During the course of his innings, comprising of 409 balls and 27 boundaries, Cook (11,956) surpassed Brian Lara’s 11,953 to become the 6th highest all-time runs scorer in Test cricket. On being questioned about the statistics, Cook laughed and said, “I can’t really explain that. I just feel sorry for Brian Lara. It’s a special moment to see your name up there.”

With’s Cook’s heroics, Australia ended the day at 491/9 with a strong 1st innings lead of 163 runs over Australia.

