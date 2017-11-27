Ashes 2017: In Gabba Test, Steve Smith wins battle of captains

Steve Smith (L) and Joe Root two of the top batsmen in Test cricket. (Reuters Photo) Steve Smith (L) and Joe Root two of the top batsmen in Test cricket. (Reuters Photo)

It is the best of times, it is the worst of times. For England, it is a time of opulence, replete with their highest ever wicket-taker and run-scorer. Australia come with the promise of a deadly pace attack, four apocalyptic horsemen revamped for the 21st century. But behind the thinly-veiled pre-Ashes chat lies the unnerving truth. These were two teams with gaping holes, with bowlers prone to strains and aches, with keepers prone to ducks and drops, and batsmen so poor that just 6 of the 14 batsmen playing at Brisbane average over 41 on the First Class circuit.

But this is hardly a dressing down of two flawed teams. This is a romance of two. Steve Smith vs Joe Root. The maverick versus the wunderkind. Straight out of a trippy psycho-killer murder mystery, it has all the makings of a cult classic. Root sets fields like they are geometry problems. Angles are calculated, distances closely measured, runs are dried out. Even David Warner, the Bull, the man who strikes at nearly 78 in Test cricket, is silenced. Like that misleading first problem on every math Test, Khawaja was easily dissected. Handscomb was a little tougher, but no match for Root’s straight-A captaincy. Root: 1, Australia: 0. And then Smith arrived. And batted. And batted. And then batted till he ran out of partners. They say it’s his slowest century, I say it was his most mature. Captain is as captain does.

Root: 1, Smith: 1

Shed the stupid preconceived notions about Aussie captains, rip the Allan Border posters off the walls and admire this man. The man who tapes his shoelaces to his shins, who grabs his crotch more than Michael Jackson in his prime. A year ago, under him, Australia were bowled out for 85 and lost by an innings to South Africa. At home. Chop. Change. Rebuild. In the 11 Tests since, Australia have won 6 and lost 3. You don’t rate an Aussie captain by how he leads when the going is good, but how he keeps going when the orchestra is falling apart, the melody is broken and the crowd is starting to leave.

***

Back in Brisbane, Root comes out as he so often has. 17-2, nine behind. This is his moment. Poetry demands he makes a career-defining hundred against this famed Aussie attack, on a quickening Gabba pitch, in front of 40,000 screaming Australians. Bang. Straight on the helmet. He winces. He can’t stop now, he has to make that century. For his team. For his country. He survives the night.

In the morning, Root continues the long journey to safety. Boundaries don’t flow. Runs ebb. Root pushes. Starc is fast, Lyon turns them square. Hazlewood doesn’t relent. Root pushes harder. This is happening. It’s really happening. Root is going to do it. Stoneman, Malan, doesn’t matter if they’re out. Root’s our man. He clips it off his pads, a 33rd Test fifty. A century is definitely on the cards. LBW.

It’s plum. Hazlewood the culprit, he runs around the Gabba screaming. The crowd is pumped. The camera pans to Root, the life drains from his face. He swears, he thrashes at himself, he doesn’t want to go. But the fat lady is singing and Root’s fated innings ends in bitter incompleteness. Cue the bouncer barrage. Smith is ruthless. England don’t even get to 200.

Smith 2: Root: 1

Warner and Bancroft knock off the runs. This is anything but a thorough beating. Root and his men, ran in, ball after ball, testing the Aussies as the match wanes to a close. In the background, the Barmy Army sing their hearts out. The camera pans to Joe Root. Beaten, but not humiliated. Losing, but not broken. It’s clear which captain will sleep better tonight, but this is a long series, a prolonged duel between two flawed captains. Onto Adelaide.

