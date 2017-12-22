Ashes 2017: I’m not too worried about my technique or anything, says Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb is not concerned by the lack of runs during the summer. (Source: AP) Peter Handscomb is not concerned by the lack of runs during the summer. (Source: AP)

Mitchell Marsh’s inclusion in the Australian side and his subsequent 189 which led Australia to a memorable win at Perth has put Peter Handscomb’s place in a spot of bother. However, Handscomb is unruffled over the development and is neither concerned with concerns surrounding his batting technique and is hoping for a recall to the side for the next match on Boxing Day at the MCG.

Speaking to reporters, the 26-year-old said, “We’ll wait and see what happens with the squad. I hope so. I’ve got to wait and see what the selectors say, we’ve got a couple of training sessions before the Test as well.”

On his batting, Handscomb said, “I’m quite confident in my batting. I was seeing it quite well in Brisbane and unfortunately just missed a ball on the stumps, then in Adelaide I was batting in two difficult times at night and the ball was doing plenty there.”

“I’m not too worried about my technique or anything,” he said before adding, “It’s amazing what can come out when you have one bad Test – albeit in tough conditions. I’m not worried about my game. I know I can play well and I know how tough Test cricket is.”

Comparing his skills with Mitchell Matsh, the middle-order batsman said, “I can’t bowl, Mitch can bowl and on a Perth wicket it can be a long fielding innings. We won the Test and the Ashes, so no issues there. You can always understand it.”

“It sucks sitting on the sidelines but it’s still awesome to be a part of the squad,” he concluded by saying.

