Ashes 2017: I think I’m the right man to lead the team forward: Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss defended his captain Joe Root’s decision to bat first after winning the toss. (Source: AP) Trevor Bayliss defended his captain Joe Root’s decision to bat first after winning the toss. (Source: AP)

England coach Trevor Bayliss has had a tough start to his career with the Three Lions as England handed over the Ashes to Australia after losing the third Test by an innings and 41 runs. While Bayliss is at a loss for words following the bitter defeat, the 55-year-old does remain confident that he is the right man for the job.

speaking after the match, at the post-match press conference, he said, “We’ve played extremely well during the English summer,” Bayliss said before adding, “But in conditions away from home that doesn’t necessarily suit us, we need to be better and we need to get more experience. We’ve just got to get better, whether it’s with the bat or the ball, especially in foreign conditions.”

Speaking about his position as a coach Bayliss said, “I think I’m the right man to lead the team forward. I think our performances have been pretty good over the last couple of years. We won every series during the English summer. But it’s for people above my pay grade to make the decision about my future, so we’ll leave it up to them.”

On possible changes to the England line-up, he said, “I haven’t given any thought whatsoever to making changes,” he said. “We’ll have to see how these last couple of games in the series go.”

“There are a few guys disappointed with how they have gone and guys who haven’t done as well as they would have liked. As for Alastair Cook he has played the game for long enough and will know when it’s time to go,” he added.

“I wish I knew why they have underperformed. But they know the consequences of not playing well. They are all extremely good international cricketers and I expect them to come back from this. But you need to have guys putting their name up in lights to take over,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd