Ashes 2017: I hope Ben Stokes is hurt more than the England team, says Michael Vaughan

Ben Stokes did not play a single match in the Ashes series. (File Photo) Ben Stokes did not play a single match in the Ashes series. (File Photo)

England’s defeat at Perth on Monday has been a bitter pill to swallow for their fans and several former English players. Ex-England skipper and current commentator Michael Vaughan was also among the few to express disappointment and note that the absence of Ben Stokes was a huge blow for the visitors. Stating that Ben Stokes should be ‘hurting’ more than his England team-mates after the loss Vaughan maintained that ever since Stokes’ bar brawl he knew England would struggle to perform without Stokes in the playing eleven.

While talking to BT Sport, Vaughan said, “I would hope Ben is watching and is hurting more than the team in the dressing room. As soon as Stokes did what he did, it was very clear to me that he would struggle to be in Australia.”

“I said it straight away, I didn’t think England would have any chance of competing out here without Stokes. I hope he’s hurting more than the players who have been here,” he added.

Vaughan was also critical of Moeen Ali, who has performed below par in the three Tests so far and called for his exclusion in the next match. “I don’t see how Moeen Ali plays in Melbourne. You’re not going to put him in your top six, he’s not bowling with any kind of motion. Mason Crane is in the squad,” he said.

“If Moeen is going to be the batsman that bowls a little bit, he’s got to bat a bit better than we’ve seen… so for me, Moeen can’t play in Melbourne,” he concluded y saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd