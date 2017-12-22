Ashes 2017: I honestly don’t think the pace has actually caused us any issues, says James Anderson

James Anderson is confident that the English batsmen can deal with the pace on offer by the Australians. (Source: AP) James Anderson is confident that the English batsmen can deal with the pace on offer by the Australians. (Source: AP)

England seamer James Anderson has rebuffed theories that the English batsmen are finding it difficult to cope with the sheer pace on offer by the Australians and is confident that the English batsmen can deal with it in the coming Test matches. Instead, Anderson has even gone on to question the depth of attack that Australia possesses.

“It’s not necessarily the pace but where the ball is and the plans they’ve had have worked well. Even me as a No.11, you get used to that pace. I honestly don’t think the pace has actually caused us any issues. If you look at our dismissals, we sometimes haven’t necessarily got out to the good balls,” Anderson said.

“They’ve had three bowlers who all can bowl 90 miles an hour and they’ve stayed fit for three games, but you look beyond that and they’ve got problems,” Anderson said before adding, “James Pattinson’s injured. (Nathan) Coulter-Nile is injured. They haven’t got much other than these three.”

Anderson was also victim to the short-pitched bowling that Australian resorted to and was hit on the head by a brutal bouncer. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been messing around with mates and someone slaps you on your ear … it’s kind of a real shock,” he said.

“You’re obviously not expecting to get hit on the head but you’ve got that split second where you know it’s going to hit you. It’s not ideal. It’s happened to me a few times in my career. We’re very fortunate in this day and age that the helmets are such high quality. I turned my head and just braced for impact … I had a bit of a sore jaw for a couple of days,” he concluded by saying.

