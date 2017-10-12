Ashes 2017: Hope England come prepared for a lot of bouncers, says Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins is likely to partner Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in a tall and fiery pace battery. (Source: Reuters) Pat Cummins is likely to partner Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in a tall and fiery pace battery. (Source: Reuters)

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has told England’s batsmen to prepare themselves for the barrage of short-pitched bowling that awaits them when the Ashes series begins next month.

The 24-year-old was brought home early from Australia’s ongoing limited overs tour of India to prepare for the Ashes where he is likely to partner Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in a tall and fiery pace battery.

“Hope you practice your bouncers because we’ll be bowling a lot of them,” Cummins told reporters in Sydney on Thursday in a warning to Joe Root’s side.

“No one really likes it if you’ve got real pace and real accuracy,” added the right-armer, who, like Starc, is capable of

regularly exceeding 150 kph.

“They play on slower wickets, not as much bounce, so over here … it’s one of our biggest strengths.

“We grow up on these wickets and as bowlers getting bounce has always been really important.

“I think we’re lucky that there’s a few of us who are all pretty tall and get a bit of bounce and like to bowl with a bit of pace.

“Hopefully the wickets have a bit of pace and bounce in them, there’s nothing like getting your adrenaline up and then running in trying to bowl short.”

Cummins made a sensational test debut as an 18-year-old in South Africa six years ago but has since had his career blighted by injury, particularly to his back, and has played just four further tests and a smattering of limited overs internationals.

Due to those injuries, the five-test Ashes series, which starts on Nov. 23 at the Gabba in Brisbane, would be Cummins first test matches on home soil and he said he was keen to make a similar impression to that which Mitchell Johnson made on the 2013-14 tour.

“To watch ‘Johno’ do what he did, (he) kept the whole morale of the side and Australia up against the Poms almost single-handedly,” Cummins said of the left armer, who took 37 wickets at 13.97 as Australia swept the series 5-0.

“It shows the importance a really quick bowler can have and hopefully one of us three or four guys can do a similar job.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App