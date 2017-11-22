Top Stories
Ashes 2017: Glenn Maxwell called up as injury cover for David Warner

David Warner is confident he'll overcome a painful neck strain in time to play for Australia in the Ashes series opener against England on Thursday

David Warner leaves the nets during a training session in Brisbane. (Source: AP)
Explosive Australian batsman, Glenn Maxwell has been roped in as cover for opener David Warner before the first Ashes Test. This was after Warner reportedly suffered a sore neck during a training session on Tuesday. However, the southpaw has not been ruled off the Test yet and remains available for selection.

Skipper Steve Smith spoke on the issue and said, “They’re thinking about it (bringing in a replacement player) at the moment, but Davey is confident he’ll be okay.”

“Davey is going well. He had a hit just before and he’s very confident. He said he’ll be right to go,” he added.

Commenting on Warner’s recovery the Australian skipper said, “He’ll be okay. It’s part and parcel of playing cricket. Guys have injuries now and then. You have little niggles and he’s confident that he’ll be okay. He said he’ll even bat like Shivnarine Chanderpaul if he has to bat that way. So I think he’ll be all right.”

“It’s improved a fair bit over the last 24 hours. Hopefully, he can keep improving and he’ll be 100 percent come 10 o’clock in the morning,” Smith added.

The first Ashes Test starts on November 23 in Brisbane.

