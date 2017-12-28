Ashes 2017: Twitterati praise Alastair Cook’s double hundred at MCG

Alastair Cook turned up the heat in Melbourne with a double hundred. (Reuters) Alastair Cook turned up the heat in Melbourne with a double hundred. (Reuters)

It was a special moment for England when Alastair Cook scored his double hundred on the third day of the fourth Test in Melbourne. For a side that has seen almost everything going wrong for them since the start of the Ashes series, the moment was the perfect boost the visitors needed. The 33-year banged the ball straight down the middle of the ground to complete 5th Test double hundred of his career. And as Cook took a breath of relief with a smile, his partner on the other end, Stuart Broad jumped up and punched the air to celebrate the occassion.

Alastair Cook’s double century came after the former England captain was slammed for poor performances throughout the series. With a total of 83 in previous 6 innings in the series, many questioned his place in the team and suggested that he should consider retiring from international cricket. But the opening-batsman showed his determination as he slammed his second double hundred against Australia on their own turf, becoming the only England player to do so after Wally Hammond.

Cook’s performance received massive praise from the cricketing world, with many suggesting that it is one of his best innings so far. Here is what the twitterati said:

England can’t lose this game now. In fact in with a serious chance of winning it. And being led there by the two around whose future there seemed a question mark……..#Patience — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 December 2017

Your my favourite player Alastair Cook 😍😍 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) 28 December 2017

England managed to gain a healthy lead of more than 100 runs over Australia in the first innings on the back of solid performance by Cook. In his innings, he surpassed Viv Richards 208* as the highest ever score by a batsman at MCG. He is also the first batsman for England to score a double century in the series.

With Australia have an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the series, the ongoing Test is a dead rubber. But England will hope to save some prestige by gaining at victory in Melbourne on the back of Cook’s splendid batting performace.

