Ashes 2017: Former Australia players rejoice after team’s 120-run win in Adelaide

Australia beat England by 120 runs on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test in an impressive show in the first session of play. Boosted by the fifer from Mitchell Starc, two wickets each from Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, Australia ran away to victory on what was setup to be an exciting day of Test cricket but quickly went sour – as far as England are concerned.
Hazlewood set the tone bright and early on the fifth day with the wicket of Chris Woakes and added another in his next over to remove the dangerman Joe Root. With Root getting out for 67, his dismal track record of being unable to convert 50’s into 100’s continued and this time it hurt England dearly. Moeen Ali tried to provide some balance but was undone by Nathan Lyon once again in a battle of spinners that continues to favour the Australian spinner for now. Just after taking the new ball, Starc removed debutant Craig Overton who had batted resolutely in the first innings before Jonny Bairstow became the last wicket to fall.
England, who currently hold the Ashes, need to draw the series to take it back with them but it looks incresingly difficult with the teams moving to Perth for the third Test.
You little beauty Australia! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺#cmonaussie #2-0
— Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) 6 December 2017
The calavry now moves to Perth for the third Test where Australia would look to retain the Ashes.
