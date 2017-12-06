Ashes 2017: Former Australia players rejoice after team’s 120-run win in Adelaide

Australia beat England by 120 runs to clinch the second Test. (Source: Reuters) Australia beat England by 120 runs to clinch the second Test. (Source: Reuters)

Australia beat England by 120 runs on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test in an impressive show in the first session of play. Boosted by the fifer from Mitchell Starc, two wickets each from Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, Australia ran away to victory on what was setup to be an exciting day of Test cricket but quickly went sour – as far as England are concerned.

Hazlewood set the tone bright and early on the fifth day with the wicket of Chris Woakes and added another in his next over to remove the dangerman Joe Root. With Root getting out for 67, his dismal track record of being unable to convert 50’s into 100’s continued and this time it hurt England dearly. Moeen Ali tried to provide some balance but was undone by Nathan Lyon once again in a battle of spinners that continues to favour the Australian spinner for now. Just after taking the new ball, Starc removed debutant Craig Overton who had batted resolutely in the first innings before Jonny Bairstow became the last wicket to fall.

England, who currently hold the Ashes, need to draw the series to take it back with them but it looks incresingly difficult with the teams moving to Perth for the third Test.

Great decision by Smith! 👏🏻 Bowlers looked refreshed and got it done. Great work boys 🙌🏻👊🏻 @CricketAus #Ashes — Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) December 6, 2017

Well done Australia #ashes17 Great test match, look forward to seeing a fast bouncy Waca to finish off Eng #2-0 #5nilonthecardsagain — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 6, 2017

Quality cricket 👍✅always great to see two top teams competing 🏏 at its best #Ashes congratulations @CricketAus 2-0 http://t.co/giWcT4zhcs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2017

Terrific test match under the lights here in Adelaide. Pretty even these two teams but England just got it horribly wrong at the toss when they sent Aust in & they declared at 8/442. The next 3 innings of the match were 227,138 & 233 ! Aust now 2-0, England need Wood & a miracle — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 6, 2017

That was a quick end to the Ashes test. Good teams make things happen as Australia did this morning. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2017

Oh for God's sake, Woakes – at least wait until my tea's brewed & I've reached the sofa. 🙈 #ashes — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2017

Well played Australia. Shame about the result but we've still had a great time in Adelaide. Cheers for having us, see you in Perth. #Ashes — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 6, 2017

What changes if any we looking at for Perth? For me Jonny can’t be batting at 7 don’t care…3rd best batsmen in the team has to bat higher IMO #ashes — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) December 6, 2017

You little beauty Australia! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺#cmonaussie #2-0 — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) 6 December 2017

The calavry now moves to Perth for the third Test where Australia would look to retain the Ashes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd