Ashes 2017: Fitness concern for England as Moeen Ali, Steve suffer injuries

England have fitness concerns over pace bowler Steven Finn and all-rounder Moeen Ali after the duo sustained injuries during training for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

Finn, who replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes in the touring squad, injured his left knee while batting during Thursday’s session in Perth, while 30-year-old Moeen skipped practice due to a sore left side.

Both players will undergo scans on Friday to discover the extent of their injuries and are expected to miss the two-day warm-up match against Western Australia in Perth this weekend.

Ali has played 44 Tests for England and his exclusion from any part of the five-Test series could prove costly for the visitors as they aim to retain the Ashes. The first Test of the series starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23.

