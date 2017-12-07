Ashes 2017: Exciting to play as an allrounder again, says Mitchell Marsh

With Shaun Marsh scoring a ton in Adelaide, Mitchell Marsh find a spot in the team at Perth? (Twitter/Western Australia) With Shaun Marsh scoring a ton in Adelaide, Mitchell Marsh find a spot in the team at Perth? (Twitter/Western Australia)

Mitchell Marsh saw a disappointing end to his tour in India in March. The all-rounder was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury and played a part in only two Tests. Limited international experience in last few months kept him out of the Australian squad for the first two Tests against England. But after a strong display with the bat in Sheffield Sydney last month, the Western Australian captain received a call back in the squad for the third Test at Perth.

Speaking to reporters in Melbourne, the right-handed batsman said that he is confident to make a mark in the upcoming fixture if selected. “I’m feeling really confident in my game at the moment so it’s a great feeling,” he said. The 26-year old cricketer further added that he might not be the main bowler for the team at the moment, but is eager to push himself as an all-rounder. “As an all-rounder in the Australian team with our attack, I’m obviously not going to be bowling 30 to 40 overs a game. But I’ve worked hard over the last eight months to get my body into a position where I’m now playing again as an allrounder so that’s really exciting,” he said.

But in spite of being included in the squad, Marsh’s selection in the playing XI at Perth remains in doubt with his brother scoring a century and winning the Man of the Match award in Adelaide. Speaking on Shaun’s return to form, Mitch said, “When you’re playing cricket for Australia there are a lot of distractions outside the inner sanctum but (Shaun) is just really concentrating right now and it’s great to see.”

Marsh, who faced criticism in the beginning of his Test career for struggling with form, said a change in mentality has helped him with form. “Last year I wasn’t performing at my best and in the game of cricket you can get pretty down on yourself. I’ve come to realise that the game of cricket is just a game. I’m here to play and I’m here to do my best for the team. As long as I prepare well and do everything I can I know now that I’ll be able to do a job for Australia,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd