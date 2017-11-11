Ashes 2017: England’s batting is vulnerable, says Cricket Australia XI coach Ryan Harris

Ryan Harris thinks England’s batting is vulnerable. (Source: Reuters) Ryan Harris thinks England’s batting is vulnerable. (Source: Reuters)

Cricket Australia XI coach Ryan Harris said on Saturday that England’s batting looks vulnerable and that Alastair Cook looked a ‘bit rusty’. England won the pink ball, pre-Ashes warm-up match by 192 runs on Saturday.

Even though England needed only 30 minutes on the fourth day at the Adelaide Oval to wrap-up the match, Harris was of the opinion that the visitors’ side looked vulnerable. Chris Woakes took 4-17 and Jimmy Anderson and Craig Overton snared three wickets each to secure their side a victory.

When asked if England’s batting was vulnerable, Harris was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying, “It is, absolutely. Especially with no (Ben) Stokes at six or seven. But it depends on how the boys bowl to them. If the boys bowl loose and wide, there’s troubles. But we have got some good intel and some good knowledge on what we want to do which I will pass on to our (Test) bowlers.”

Harris also called Cook, who made 15 and a scratchy 32 in Adelaide, ‘rusty’. “He looked a bit rusty. He obviously had a good county season, he is probably coming off some good form. But it’s different in our conditions. He is pretty good in these conditions, he had a good 2010-11 (series) here so he knows what he has to do. I’m sure he will look forward to another hit next week … we all know what he can do, we know he’s world-class.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd