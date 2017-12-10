England’s alcohol woes is not funny: Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann also hoped that he could clear misconceptions surrounding workloads and availability. (Source: File) Darren Lehmann also hoped that he could clear misconceptions surrounding workloads and availability. (Source: File)

Australian head coach Darren Lehmann has refused to be drawn into England’s alcohol woes. Stating that it is not a laughing matter, the 47-year-old maintained that such a topic cannot be funny. His comments come in the wake of England’s off-field woes where a few of their players landed in the dock for disciplinary issues after getting drunk. The latest incidents involve Ben Duckett who reportedly pouring a drink over star paceman Jimmy Anderson.

Speaking to reporters at Perth, Lehmann, said, “No. I’ve been through all that, so no, I don’t have a chuckle at that. You have those situations at various stages throughout your career. It’s not funny. It’s a case of actually making sure you’re trying the best you can to get your side prepared.”

“For me, I don’t have a chuckle at any of that,” he added.

“I trust them, obviously,” he said before adding, “They’ve just had a couple of days off, so they’re all in today, and I’m sure they’ll do well.”

“For us, we can’t worry about what’s going on in that side,” he said. “They’re still a very good cricket side with some dangerous players. For us, we have to be really switched on come day one in Perth,” he further added.

Meanwhile commenting on the composition of the Australian squad for the WACA Test Lehmann refused to give any hints but said a lot will depend on the nature of the pitch.

