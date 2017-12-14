Ashes 2017: England players can paint themselves in good light if they make a comeback, says Steven Finn

Steven Finn says England players are sometimes “painted” in an “unfair light”. (AP) Steven Finn says England players are sometimes “painted” in an “unfair light”. (AP)

Amid question marks being raised over the behaviour of some of the England players during the ongoing Test series against Australia, fast bowler Steven Finn believes that the perspectives might change if the visitors can find a way to make a comeback in the series. Speaking at a Chance to Shine and NatWest event, the 28-year old said, “If they can turn this series around, they will paint themselves in a really good light, because I know they’re good people and I know there’s no malice in anything they’re doing.”

Finn’s remarks came with off-field antiques of some of the players making the headlines in recent days. In a recent incident, young middle-order batsman Ben Duckett was suspended following reports of him pouring his drink on fellow teammate James Anderson. The incident came just a week after wicketkeeping-batsman Jonny Bairstow made headlines for a headbutt on Australian opener Cameron Bancroft.

Finn, who is out of the current England squad after suffering an injury during a training session in October, said that the players are being “painted” in an “unfair” manner. “They’re not an irresponsible bunch of guys and the way that they’re being painted sometimes is really unfair on them, because they’re not bad people or troublemakers. Through performances on the pitch, rebuilding that trust is really important,” he said.

The right-arm bowler added that things have changed for England players since the suspension of star allrounder Ben Stokes for a drunken brawl outside a nigthclub in Bristol. “Maybe in a couple of situations we’ve not been quite as aware as we could’ve done, but in the past these things wouldn’t have caused any offence or outrage. It’s only in light of what’s happened that they do. The guys will be a lot more aware now,” he added.

The seamer further recalled that “there was a lot of alcohol drunk” during 2010-11 tour in Australia which was won by England. “There was lots of going out, way, way more than what happens under this current regime. I remember being in the middle of that 2010-11 tour with the fans. The guys there were in a four-storey building in Sydney after we won that series and you’re enjoying making memories with the fans – the people there supporting you, who’ve paid money to be there,” he said.

Finn also expressed concern that the “bad publicity” might shift focus from the sport and said that no player should overstep the line. “I don’t think anyone who’s not there has a true hold of what’s actually going on. It’s bad publicity for cricket, which is bad for us as a sport in general not just this Ashes tour. I think that we have a responsibility to be aware of the situation that we’re in. But there is a very fine line between acceptable behaviour and just overstepping that mark,” he said.

