Ashes 2017: England can turn things around in Perth, says Alex Hales

England’s explosive batsman Alex Hales is set to return to cricket this week for the first time since September as he will take part in the inaugural T10 League in Dubai. The 28-year old was withdrawn from the squad by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol along with allrounder Ben Stokes in September.

But the right-hand batsman was cleared of all criminal charges last week, following which he was included in England’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. He was also given a No-Objection certificate by the ECB to join Maratha Arabians squad in the T10 League.

Speaking to reporters in Dubai, Hales said that he is happy for being given the opportunity to play in the tournament. “I was disappointed not to be out there on the [Ashes] trip. But if I was out there, obviously I wouldn’t be here. When one door closes, another one opens,” he said. The batsman further added that playing in T10 format can prove tricky for him. “In T20, if you face two or three dot balls, you have a little bit of time to build your innings, but 10 overs will creep up on you very quickly,” he said.

In spite of going down 2-0 in the five-match Test series against Australia, Hales expressed confidence that England can still bounce back at WACA. “They definitely have got it in them, but it is going to be tough. The Waca is one of Australia’s best ground for them to play at home. But the guys are tough. I know them all really well as a team, and they are tough individuals,” he said.

The England opener further added that a win in Perth can change the landscape of the series. “I think they missed out at Adelaide, because they had chances to win the game there. They will know that. I don’t see why they can’t turn it around in Perth, and suddenly at 2-1, it is anyone’s for the taking,” he said.

The third Test between England and Australia at Perth will start on December 14.

