Ashes 2017: England aren’t used to having or producing fast bowlers, says David Warner

Australian vice-captain David Warner has hit out at English seamer James Anderson for his comments that the Aussie attack lacks depth and declared that the Three Lions are all talk and no fight. Ahead of the fourth Test at the MCG, Warner also called out the Englishmen to come out of their shells and play hard. Taking a jibe at his opponents Warner also went on to declare that England isn’t used to having or producing fast bowlers and hence are struggling in Australia.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Warner said, “He talks about us being up all the time when we’re in front but different story there – he was firing shots at the captain apparently, then went very quiet as soon as he saw the wicket was quite flat at the WACA.”

“That’s what happens in this form of the game, sometimes you can ride the coattails of being in front and what not, but it’s Test cricket, it’s hard-fought out there,” Warner added.

“Sometimes you pick your times when you want to go at people, sometimes you go into your shell like a turtle. We’ve probably shut them up a little bit at the moment, hopefully, this gets them up and going and they fire some barbs at us, because I love that, I love whenever we’re in a contest and I feel like they were quite flat in WACA, that’s for sure,” he further added.

Remaining unperturbed by Anderson’s comments, he said, “We don’t dwell on what he says at all. He can fire those barbs at us. When you do bowl 145kph plus, you tend to get a couple of injuries. Everyone has had their fair share of injuries.”

Analyzing the depth of his bowling attack, Warner said, “Our depth is fantastic, we know what Australian cricket has to offer. I just think England aren’t used to having or producing fast bowlers.”

