Ashes 2017: Don’t think there is a real need to panic, says England coach Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss was encouraged by the form shown by England’s bowlers in the second Test. (Source: Reuters) Trevor Bayliss was encouraged by the form shown by England’s bowlers in the second Test. (Source: Reuters)

England coach Trevor Bayliss is not fretting over England’s dismal loss in the second Ashes Test and reiterated his belief that the Three Lions can secure a positive result in the series. Maintaining that all is not over for the English side Bayliss said that the batting department needs to come good if England are to succeed.

“I don’t think there is a real need to panic, the guys have shown the capabilities we have got. We have just got to find a way to do it for longer,” he said.

“In both test matches we have competed for a couple of days but to win against Australia in Australia we have to compete for longer than that. All of our players have competed at different times and showed they can bat but we just have to do it for longer.”

Admitting that batting had become a cause of concern, the 54-year-old said, “You have to take 20 wickets but, to put pressure on the opposition, you have to score more than 220 in each innings.”

Speaking to the BBC, he further added, “We have got a few scars there with the Australian team. There will be a few who have missed out and a few who will be nervous. They’ve got four good bowlers and we’ve shown we can compete with them for a period of time.”

