Ashes 2017: Decision on Mark Stoneman made Joe Root and a lot of the England guys look silly, says Ricky Ponting

The decision surrounding Mark Stoneman’s dismissal has sparked a lot of debate in the cricketing fraternity. This was after Stoneman was given out in a debatable incident by third umpire Aleem Dar. It all happened in the 38th over of the England innings when a bouncer from Mitchell Starc rose sharply and seemed to touch the glove before a Tim Paine took a sharp catch behind the wickets. The hosts immediately went up in appeal but were turned down by on-field umpire Marias Erasmus. As Australia took the DRS review, third umpire Aleem Dar overturned the decision to send Stoneman back to the hut. This left England skipper Joe Root fuming as he even went on to bang the changing room door.

“The thing about the decision being made when it was as well, it’s actually made Joe Root and a lot of the England guys look silly,” said Ponting while talking to BT Sport before adding, “They’re out on the balcony complaining about the decision … but as it’s turned out, it was the right call.”

“Stoneman’s three-quarters of the way off, knowing probably in his own heart of hearts that he’s got a glove on it. Then he’s been told that he has to go back out because they can’t see it. He thinks he’s out and then suddenly he’s back in. It’s a horrible look for the game.”

Mark Taylor said it was the right call, but a bad look for umpire Dar. “I think he overturned without sufficient evidence because the final angle showed the ball did flick the glove was shown after he had overturned the decision,” former Australian captain Taylor said on Channel Nine.

“At the end of the day justice has been done but he didn’t quite get it right. He needed to look at one more angle,” he concluded by saying.

