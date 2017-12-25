Darren Lehmann to step down in 2019

Darren Lehmann led Australia to triumphs in the 2015 World Cup. Darren Lehmann led Australia to triumphs in the 2015 World Cup.

Australian coach Darren Lehmann has revealed that he will not seek a contract renewal after his current deal expires in 2019. Lehmann, who had taken over the responsibility in 2013, will be at the helm until October 2019. Lehmann has had a successful run as the head coach and under his tutelage, the Aussie’s have enjoyed tremendous success as they won two Ashes series at home and also won the 2015 World Cup. Lehmann has also helped his side secure a rare 2-1 series victory in South Africa.

When asked if he will seek a new contract after 2019, Lehmann said, “That will be it. It will be a case of too much time, too much travel. For me, I’ve really enjoyed the role and (am) loving it. We’ll just get to that point and work out what we do from there.”

Earlier, this year Lehmann had expressed concerns over the increasing tight schedule of international cricket and had predicted in future coaches will be split for Test and shorter formats.

“I think it will get to a stage where I’ll probably have to look at changing that setup,” Lehmann told cricket.com.au in October.

“I know speaking to (former England coach) Andy Flower for example … he didn’t like it so much, but I think the way that the game is going, you’ve got no choice now,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the likes of Justin Langer, David Saker and Tom Moody remain as frontrunners for securing the top job in Australian cricket after Darren Lehmann.

