Ashes 2017: Controversy strikes fifth day wet pitch at WACA in Perth

Australia’s surge for a series clinching win at the WACA on the fifth and final day was delayed significantly due to overnight rain seeping into the surface. This delayed the start to play on Monday and Australia’s quest to get six more wickets to beat England by an innings and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes.

The play was scheduled to start at 10 AM local time (0200 GMT or 0730 IST) but was pushed back with the ground staff using leaf-blowers and rollers to dry out damp patches at the southern end of the wicket. The region of the pitch that was most affected was the good length at the Lillee-Marsh Stand End.

Umpire Chris Gaffaney confirmed the delay to the proceedings on the fifth day. “The ground staff are working through the process of trying to dry that but at the moment it’s fairly soft so it’s a wait and see process at the moment,” said umpire Gaffaney to Wide World of Sports. “It’s got to be the same for both sides and at this stage we believe the pitch has been altered overnight. So once the boys do their job hopefully we’ll get underway as soon as we can.”

England were to start from a tricky position of 132/4 when rain stopped play on Day 4 and brought about early stumps. The visitors are still 127 runs shy of making Australia bat again. Later, sporadic rain forced the umpires to call for early lunch but there were suggestions that play was going to start soon.

WACA CEO Christina Matthews said the ground staff were unprepared for the rain and “slow” to protect the pitch. “The hessian (covers) got wet and it’s just been unbelievable late yesterday and last night, blustery, trying to get things,” she told ABC radio. “I think in their efforts to try to get going they’ve been slightly slow in getting the hessian back on and things like that. But we’ve certainly got enough people working on it. The hard thing for us is we don’t normally have these conditions so reacting to it is a little bit different to other places.”

England coach Trevor Bayliss described the wicket as like “plasticine”. “It probably needs a little bit more wind and probably a little bit of sun, I would say,” he told host broadcaster Channel Nine. “It is unfortunate really. It was going to be a good day of cricket — it might still be at some stage. At the moment there’s a few soft spots in the wicket. We’re more than prepared to come out and play if we can get it as close as we can to yesterday (Sunday).”

Australia coach Darren Lehmann expressed confidence that the pitch will be fit for cricket at some stage in the day. “It looks pretty good, to be fair. It’s not too bad, I’m sure it will dry out with the wind and the roller,” Lehmann said.

Former England players Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan expressed disappointment with the whole management of the pitch. “They (groundstaff) cocked up. It’s their job to make sure it’s secure – it’s as simple as that. They have made a big, big error. It’s no good saying the wind blew the covers off. Do it better. With the amount of covering that’s around in world cricket, they have got everything – tarpaulins that cover the whole square. The covers we have in England are fantastic,” said Boycott on BBC.

“Until they get to the colour of what the pitch was like yesterday, I don’t think that you can start. It is embarrassing,” said Vaughan.

