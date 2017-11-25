Ashes 2017: Commentary from pitchside pool, channel trolled over ‘world’s best’ Ashes XI

Gus Worland of Triple M radio channel commentating from inside the pitchside pool at the Ashes! (Source: Twitter screenshot) Gus Worland of Triple M radio channel commentating from inside the pitchside pool at the Ashes! (Source: Twitter screenshot)

Day-Night Tests will not be the only thing making its debut at the Ashes this time around. Far cry from the traditional balcony and the Long Room which are part of the English cricket’s folklore, cricket in Australia saw introduction of pitchside pool at the start of the domestic season in 2016. The pool saw its first appearance when Pakistan toured Down Under.

The fans are encouraged to come dressed in their “best pool attire” to be selected for the Pool Deck. On the opening day of the Ashes at Gabba, England’s supporters group were among those chosen. According to British newspaper Daily Mail, it can hold up to 140 spectators with more than ten times that number experiencing cricket from the pool last season. The spectators come in all sorts of attires – from fans wearing colourful buckets, bikini-clad women and men with the most unusual of messages on their swim suits. Friday’s play even saw a marriage proposal near the pool with the lady saying ‘Yes’.

If one thought that was as interesting as things could get, third day’s play – where Australia dominated thanks to a Steve Smith century – took it up a notch. Gus Worland of Triple M Cricket – an FM Radio show – which has broadcast rights to the live commentary of the Ashes, commentated on the game from the pitchside pool! Albeit briefly, he took his work away from the comfort of the media room to the pitchside pool and rake in all the fun alongside a packed stadium in Brisbane.

Gussy making history. Calling test cricket from a pool. Brilliant job @GusWorland! We're calling every ball of the #ashes live on Triple M and the @CricketAus App. #triplemrockstheashes pic.twitter.com/gKaSd3O35L — Triple M Cricket (@triplemcricket) November 25, 2017

In the tweet posted during the third day’s play where Australia took a 26-run first innings lead and England came back to score 33/2, the channel wrote, “Gussy making history. Calling test cricket from a pool. Brilliant job Gusworld”.

Channel Nine trolled on Twitter

Channel Nine – a cricket broadcaster in Australia – has already come under fire for their lineup of commentators for the Ashes. Slammed for their ‘male, pale and stale’ lineup, the channel has been questioned for not including even a single female in their lineup of commentators. Their lineup of Shane Warne, Michael Slater, Ian Chappell, Bill Lawry, Mark Nicholas, Ian Healey, Mark Taylor and Michael Clarke as commentators may include the best pundits for the historic series but it has come under fire for not embracing change.

And if that wasn’t enough, their discussion during the third day of the opening Test also came under some criticism – even if tongue-in-cheek. While many joke about Major League Baseball’s “World Series” despite the series featuring only American franchises, Channel Nine went down the same road as the pundits discussed “World’s Best Ashes XI”. With the Ashes featuring just Australia and England, how it got the ‘World’ name baffled many.

Former Test batsman Ed Cowan picked up on the curious wording before acknowledging that he wasn’t questioning the ability of the former greats. He wrote, “Just to clarify previous tweet, I was meaning no disrespect to the greats who were selected, rather having a laugh that it was called the ‘world’ team considering only two nations are eligible. Sorry for confusion.”

Just to clarify previous tweet, I was meaning no disrespect to the greats who were selected, rather having a laugh that it was called the 'world' team considering only two nations are eligible. Sorry for confusion. — Ed Cowan (@eddiecowan) November 25, 2017

Exactly what I was thinking @eddiecowan, dissapointing Kohli could make it #worldsbestxi — Darcy Middleton (@darcymid9) November 24, 2017

Well half of the English are south African so world best Ashes team — Kim Rogers (@kimborogers05) November 24, 2017

Quaint term, like American baseball. The “World Series” when all teams bar one are from the USA and the other is in Canada. — Adrian Betts (@TheBetterAdrian) November 24, 2017

What does everyone’s “World’s Best Ashes XI” include?

