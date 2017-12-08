Captaincy and leadership to play a big part in Mitchell Marsh’s re-emergence in international cricket, says Justin Langer

Mitchell Marsh might find a spot in the Australian team at Perth. (Source: Twitter/Western Australia) Mitchell Marsh might find a spot in the Australian team at Perth. (Source: Twitter/Western Australia)

Former Australia opening batsman and current Western Australia coach Justin Langer has touted Mitchell Marsh as a future Australian captain. Maintaining that Marsh can fulfil the role of a fifth bowler in the Australian side at Perth Langer went on to say that captaincy and leadership will play a huge part of his re-emergence in international cricket.

“Australia are 2-0 up in the Ashes, I never like to change a winning team,” Cricinfo quoted him saying. “That said, if there are any concerns about any of the bowlers and if the wicket looks anything like what we’ve played on in the last two Shield games here then you’d definitely like to have another fast-bowling option I think,” he added.

Completing his form in the Australian domestic circuit, Langer said, “Mitchell Marsh, like a lot of young players, you get in early then part of the journey is you get dropped. Then you’ve got a choice to make, you can either fade away or get better. The last three months he’s probably scored 1000 runs for Western Australia – if you look at the JLT Cup, he was unbelievable. His presence at the crease, like his brother, was sublime in the one-day tournament. He’s come out, got 400 or so runs in Shield cricket so far. He’s got 190 here at the WACA where the Test match is, so he’s going from strengths to strengths.”

“He’s also captain of Western Australia now, showing great leadership and doing a very good job of that. And he’s bowling again, so you can understand it’s zero surprise to me, as it has been throughout his whole career, that he’s an attractive player for the selectors. It’s a no-brainer really. Whether he forces himself into the team, time will tell,” Langer explained.

Lauding his leadership qualities the 47-year-old said, “He’s probably exceeded expectations actually, he’s really taken it on,” Langer said. “I knew he’s a very popular person. And sometimes leadership isn’t a popularity contest – and he’ll keep growing into that, but I’ve been really impressed with him strategically on the field.

“But he’s seen a lot of cricket, he’s been in cricket change rooms almost literally since he was born. He’s seen a lot of cricket, and I should probably have never underestimated that, but he’s strategically very good. And he’s been excellent on and off the field. The captaincy and leadership are going to be a big part of his re-emergence in international cricket,” the southpaw concluded.

However, Marsh’s inclusion in the side has not gone down well with certain former players. Erstwhile, Aussie fast bowler Rodney Hogg, in particular, said that the selectors were trying to sneak Marsh into the side.

