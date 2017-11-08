Ashes 2017: ‘Broad in sexting scandal’: Stuart Broad reveals how Joe Root foxed him in Australia

Joe Root will lead the England side in Ashes 2017. (Source: File) Joe Root will lead the England side in Ashes 2017. (Source: File)

Ever before the start of Ashes 2017, England dressing room seems to be enjoying themselves. This was revealed by Stuart Broad on Wednesday. The pacer said that he wants to be the man who leads England to an Ashes win Down Under and wants the Australian fans to treat him as the villian.

Though he doesn’t mind all that, Broad revealed how his teammate and captain Joe Root made a joke on him at the beginning of the tour. And, Broad fell a victim to his captain’s joke.

“He stuffed me out of sight,” Broad was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “There’s an Aussie Rules player called Nathan Broad who had been involved in some scandal or other. Anyway, Rooty put all the papers lined up together just with the ‘Broad in sexting scandal’ headline showing and sent a picture to me and Neil Fairbrother (the former England batsman, who is now Broad, Root and Ben Stokes’ manager), who has obviously had a tough couple of months.” he added.

Stokes was not picked for the Ashes squad that travelled to Australia for the upcoming five-match series that begins November 23 in Brisbane. Continuing his joke, Broad explained how he reacted to the series.

“I woke up with five different papers saying ‘Broad in scandal’ and thought, ‘Oh no, what have I done?’ But then the papers called him ‘Average Joe’ the next day, so it came back to bite him,” Broad said.

Root may well have done a good job is making fun of Broad but the fast bowler may have had the last laugh as media is talking about Root and not him.

