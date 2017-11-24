Ashes 2017: Besides quality cricket, a pitchside pool, wacky swimsuits and marriage proposals at the Gabba

Fans are requested to come dressed in their “best pool attire” to be selected for the Pool Deck. (Source: AP) Fans are requested to come dressed in their “best pool attire” to be selected for the Pool Deck. (Source: AP)

The fact that England players were far from home was driven in at the Gabba. While Lord’s, arguably the most iconic cricket ground in the world, is known for its formality and the Long Room, England batsmen, and indeed the Australian players were greeted with half naked spectators watching all the action from a pool. The Pool Deck made its debut at the Gabba in the series against Pakistan last year.

Fans are requested to come dressed in their “best pool attire” to be selected for the Pool Deck. England’s supporters group were among those chosen. According to DailyMail, it can hold up to 140 spectators, and more than ten times that number experienced the cricket from the pool last season. Spectators came in all sorts of attires. There were Aussie fans wearing colourful buckets, bikini-clad women and men with the most unusual of messages on their swim suits.

There was even a tweet of a man proposing to his gilfriend. He looked like an Aussie fan and, while it might not have been a great day for his team, it was his lucky one. Judging from he video, she seemed to have said yes.

One of the best moments of the day! When you propose during an #Ashes game! Relationship goals! 😍pic.twitter.com/xUUbMdtBtS — Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) November 24, 2017

It may be a long time before we see scenes like this in Wankhede Stadium or the Feroz Shah Kotla. For now, if you want to have a good time in the pool wearing their wackiest swim suits and pop the question to your girlfriend, all while watching some quality Test cricket, you know where you need to go.

