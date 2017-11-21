Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes let a lot of people down, says David Warner

David Warner will play a key role for Australia in the upcoming Ashes series. (AP Photo) David Warner will play a key role for Australia in the upcoming Ashes series. (AP Photo)

Ben Stokes was not picked in the England squad for the Ashes series in Australia after his arrest in Bristol in September and his actions have “let a lot of people down”, according to Australia opener David Warner. But, he later said that will still wish him well if he comes to Australia later.

“I think it’s probably disappointing for the England team and the country,” Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo in Brisbane on Tuesday. “I think he’s let a lot of people down. I would have loved for him to be out here, because I know what a competitor he is on the field, and he’s a world-class player.”

Australia and England play their first Ashes Test from November 23 but the visitors will be without their prolific all-rounder Stokes. In a nightclub accident, Stokes is seen in a video, punching two men outside the club.

Recently, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison had said that it will be difficult for Stokes to come back to squad until the police investigation is over. He added that ECB was in a “holding pattern.”

“It’s obviously up to the English police first,” Warner said. “But at the end of the day he knows he’s made a mistake, and it’s about him getting the respect back from his players and fellow countrymen. If he does come out here we wish him well and hopefully he brings the fieriness that he does to the competition and to the cricket.

“I wish everyone well. We’re all sportsmen. We’re trying to achieve the same thing and that’s to win. So I wish everyone good luck.”

