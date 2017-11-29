Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes in the dark on international return, says Mike Hussey

As per reports, Ben Stokes will find out verdict into his case in next 48 hours. (Source: AP) As per reports, Ben Stokes will find out verdict into his case in next 48 hours. (Source: AP)

Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey has revealed Ben Stokes and his team have no clarity on when he can make a return to international cricket. The England all-rounder is being investigated for an alleged assault that took place outside a nightclub in Bristol in September. With no clarity on how long he will stay out of the game, England have not included him in the squad for the on-going Ashes with the player standing suspended.

Stokes landed in Christchurch on Wednesday as part of a family visit with word that he would play for the local Kiwi side Canterbury and be involved in the domestic one-day competition. He is rumoured to be expected to play as soon as Sunday. Back home, though, reports have said the police could announce the outcome of their investigation into the brawl in the next 48 hours. He was initially included in the squad but that situation changed following the incident two months ago and that is how it has remained since.

Upon reaching Christchurch, Stokes didn’t give away anything as far as the police investigation is concerned or his immediate plans on the cricketing field. He stated that he was “looking forward to seeing mum and dad” and planned to “work on my golf swing” even as Canterbury Cricket Association pondered whether to allow him to play or not.

“I’ve spoken to his manager and I said to him ‘Look, what’s going on? Is he going to come and play? There’s people talking about the WACA Test.’,” Hussey said while speaking on The Unplayable Podcast. “And he honestly said to me, ‘We don’t know. We don’t know how long this investigation is going to take. We’ve got no inclination whatsoever.’ It all comes down to when the police finish their investigation. Now, that might be in a few days but it might be in a month, who knows. If it does seem to take longer, and it is dragging out a long time, if it takes longer you can’t see him really playing part in the Ashes. If he does get cleared and things aren’t going well on the tour I think (England) will be pretty keen to get him involved because he’s such a good player.”

“And that’s why I think it’s a good move to try and get some cricket under his belt so he’s at least ready to go if he’s cleared in the investigation,” he said.

Stokes has already been given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) which would allow him to play in New Zealand. It now leaves the decision up to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Canterbury cricket association. Canterbury coach Gary Stead said a Wednesday meeting of the club’s board could determine the outcome. “Ultimately if our board says ‘no’, it won’t happen, but if we agree to it, we’re hopeful New Zealand Cricket (will approve),” Stead told radio station RSN927. “There’s been a lot of obviously media stuff around this, but it’s a real positive thing for us as well. I hope, certainly from a coaching point of view, we can make this work.”

Hussey further said it was best for Stokes to get himself physically involved in outdoor cricket of New Zealand to ready himself for a possible Ashes inclusion. Prior to this, Stokes was working out in the indoor nets in Durham. “I think it’s quite a smart move for him to fly down to New Zealand, visiting some family and friends. If he can get some outdoor cricket in some good conditions, good competition as well, get his skills up to scratch so if things go his way and he’s not charged then he can join the England team and he’s actually in some form. He wouldn’t hardly have picked up a bat for quite a period of time since the incident and he broke his hand as well. He needs to be playing because if he’s doing absolutely nothing and then he’s cleared it’s a tough ask for him to come into the cauldron of an Ashes series and have an impact right from the word go. He’s going to need a bit of lead-up time in the middle,” said the former Australian player.

There have been reports doing the rounds that England could bring Stokes in the thick of things by the third Test if the investigation verdict comes out in his favour.

