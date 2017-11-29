Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes arrives in New Zealand, stays quiet on playing plans

Ben Stokes arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday where he is slated to be part of the local side Canterbury. (Source: AP) Ben Stokes arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday where he is slated to be part of the local side Canterbury. (Source: AP)

Ben Stokes arrived in Christchurch, New Zealand to be greeted by plenty of mediapersons but gave nothing away on his future plans or at least as far as cricket is involved. He was not included in the travelling England squad to Australia for the all-important Ashes after being suspended for being involved in a brawl outside a night club in September. The England all-rounder has since under police investigation on suspicion of causing bodily harm in Bristol.

Stokes has been told by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he will not be included in the squad until he is cleared of all wrong doings by the police or up until the investigation into the matter is not over. But images of him with his entire cricket kit fuelled speculation that he was headed Down Under to be part of the side. However, it later emerged that he was headed to the region but to New Zealand to be with his parents and return to action with local side Canterbury – where he was born.

He batted aside any questions from the media stationed outside the airport on the police investigation, possible plans to play for Canterbury, who confirmed their interest in signing the player on a short-term deal. “Just looking forward to seeing mum and dad,” he told reporters. “Just catch up with everyone I haven’t seen in a long time.”

ECB has distanced itself from Stokes’ return to New Zealand by saying it was a private trip to see his parents and organised without their due permission. Reports, however, said ECB had given him a no objection certificate to play in New Zealand and that he could make his first appearance as early as Sunday where Canterbury play Otago Volts in Rangiora, a small town north of Christchurch in the first round of New Zealand’s domestic one-day cricket competition.

Canterbury coach Gary Stead told Australian Radio the province’s local board would meet to discuss the matter on Wednesday. “Ultimately, if our board says ‘no’, it won’t happen,” he told RSN927. “But if we agree to it then we’re hopeful New Zealand Cricket (will) and it sounds like the ECB (England and Wales cricket board) have given an (no objection certificate) already. From my point of view I think if you get someone like that then let’s do it. We’re acutely aware that if this does get across the line there is something else obviously hanging over his head — and that could happen at any stage. There’s no time period or time frame on that for us.”

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, overseeing his side preparing for the Test matches against West Indies, welcomed the prospect of Stokes turning up for Canterbury. “From a cricket point of view he’s a world class player and would add a lot of talent to the competition,” he told local media. “If it improves the standard of the competition, which I’m sure it will, then great.”

England got off to the worst possible start in their Ashes tour as they went down by 10-wickets to Australia in the first Test played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The second Test begins on December 2 in Adelaide which will be the first ever day-night Test in Ashes history.

