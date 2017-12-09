Ashes 2017: Ben Duckett investigated over alcohol-related incident

Ben Duckett (R) has been dropped from England XI tour game following disciplinary problems. (Source: Twitter) Ben Duckett (R) has been dropped from England XI tour game following disciplinary problems. (Source: Twitter)

England’s Ashes tour has already seen its share of controversy with Jonny Bairstow involved in a bizarre headbutt greeting with, then uncapped, Cameron Bancroft on the sidelines of a practice game in Perth. The next controversy seems to be emerging from the same venue with Ben Duckett being investigated over an alcohol-related incident with a fellow England player. In between the two controversies, England have lost two Tests to put themselves under serious presure to regain the Ashes.

Duckett, who has represented England in four Tests and is in Australia with the Lions, was set to appear for England XI in their warm-up match over the weekend. But after details emerged of the incident that happened on Thursday night, he was dropped with Joe Clarke taking his place.

The details of the incident are not entirely clear but a report by ESPNCricinfo speculates that Duckett poured a drink over a senior member of the England team at the end of an argument. There was no violence or involvement with anyone outside the England squad, in contrast with what happened between Bairstow and Bancroft, and no police report have been filed or will be filed either. It is also believed that members of England’s security team were with the players throughout the time period.

Such an incident only adds to the trouble for England who are affected by player indiscipline ever since Ben Stokes’ involvement in the brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol back in September. He was subsequently suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with decision yet to be made by the police and the justice system on his case. However, he has been included in the ODI squad which follows the five Test matches.

Following the disciplinary breach, there is a chance that Duckett will be sent home early from the Lions tour. There could be a domino effect on the rest of the squads too. The investigation is being led by Andy Flower, the Lions coach, and Trevor Bayliss, the England coach, and would possibly push them towards a curfew being imposed as the incident has occured on the first day after the relaxation.

The 23-year-old Duckett made his Test and ODI debut in Bangladesh in 2016 but previously has lost the U-19 captaincy due to a failed fitness test and missed a tour in 2015 for similar reasons and also appeared in court on a drink-driving charge. The latest disciplinary error will not add to his chances of stepping up full time into the senior side – despite the promise shown.

