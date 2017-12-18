Election Results
Ashes 2017: ‘Well done boys’ — Former cricketers cannot stop congratulating Australia after series win

Australia reclaimed the Ashes from England after winning the third Test by an innings and 41 runs in Perth.

Australia win Ashes against England Australia took an unassailable lead in Ashes series. (AP Photo)
Australia reclaimed the Ashes trophy after beating England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test at the WACA cricket ground in Perth on Monday which helped them take 3-0 unassaiable lead in the five-match series. England needed atleast a draw in this Test match to keep their hopes of regaining the trophy which they failed at.

The social media congratulated the Australian team which won the Ashes series despite many, before the start of the series, believing that it will struggle against England. But Steve Smith led his men to glory in his first Ashes as skipper. He was named man-of-the-match for his double century.

The play on day five was delayed after wet pitch which was caused by rain on the previous day. Though their was no play possible in the first session, Australia needed only the second session to take the remaining six wickets of England and complete an innings-win.

The fourth Ashes Test will be played in Melbourne from December 26.

