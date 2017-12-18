Ashes 2017: ‘Well done boys’ — Former cricketers cannot stop congratulating Australia after series win

Australia took an unassailable lead in Ashes series. (AP Photo) Australia took an unassailable lead in Ashes series. (AP Photo)

Australia reclaimed the Ashes trophy after beating England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test at the WACA cricket ground in Perth on Monday which helped them take 3-0 unassaiable lead in the five-match series. England needed atleast a draw in this Test match to keep their hopes of regaining the trophy which they failed at.

The social media congratulated the Australian team which won the Ashes series despite many, before the start of the series, believing that it will struggle against England. But Steve Smith led his men to glory in his first Ashes as skipper. He was named man-of-the-match for his double century.

The play on day five was delayed after wet pitch which was caused by rain on the previous day. Though their was no play possible in the first session, Australia needed only the second session to take the remaining six wickets of England and complete an innings-win.

What a Victory!! Congrats to @stevesmith49 and all the boys. Amazing team effort with some… http://t.co/xGXSl3YvSz — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) 18 December 2017

Well played Australia! Not much else to say there 😢🏏 #Ashes — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) 18 December 2017

Congratulations Australia! Well done lads! 🇦🇺 #Ashes — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) 18 December 2017

Inevitable. The mentally stronger team won. Owned the bigger moments. England were better than the series scoreline suggests but lost key occasions — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 December 2017

Yes Australia! The little beaut of a thing is home! #cmonaustralia ##🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 #ashes — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) 18 December 2017

Well done boys… The Ashes are back home!! 🇦🇺 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 18 December 2017

The fourth Ashes Test will be played in Melbourne from December 26.

