Ashes 2017: Nathan Lyon hopes Australia seamers will “end careers” of England players

Australia’s Nathan Lyon wants to get England skipper Joe Root dropped as first big reaction. (Source: AP) Australia’s Nathan Lyon wants to get England skipper Joe Root dropped as first big reaction. (Source: AP)

The last time England toured Australia, they were swept aside 5-0 in a humiliating show. Mitchell Johnson played the prime role in opening up the cracks and widening it enough to take 37 wickets in the 2013-14 series. The ramifications of it were felt during the series and after it as well. Jonathan Trott flew home with a stress-related illness after the Brisbane Test, Graeme Swann quit cricket and flew home following the Perth Test, and Kevin Pietersen never played for England again. Wicketkeeper Matt Prior was dropped for the final two Tests and Joe Root was axed for the final Test in Sydney. Aside the team changes, coach Andy Flower also lost his job. Now Nathan Lyon hopes for a repeat.

“I hope so. I didn’t end any careers. Mitchell Johnson ended them,” he answered when asked if Australia could end careers again, as per cricket.com.au. “If you ask him he’ll say it was quite satisfying if you look at his past, the pressures the English put him under with the Barmy Army and everything. I know Root got dropped last time when he was here, so it’d be good to get him dropped again wouldn’t it? If we can start by opening up that crack, it’s pretty crucial. There’s a lot of scars for the English guys, especially coming over here, especially when we have two guys bowling 150ks not just one now.”

Lyon took particular aim at Prior who played four Tests after the Ashes series. The spinner claimed that the Australian players could sense fear from the visitors. “Being part of that squad (in 2013-14) was unbelievable, and it’s one of my fondest series,” Lyon told the English press on Monday. “Seeing Mitchell Johnson scare all the Poms was unbelievable. You could sense the fear. I was at leg slip and I nearly had to push a couple of the guys back towards the stumps. It was an unbelievable feeling knowing that they were broken.”

“Leading into Perth we knew that they were, we knew Matt Prior wanted to fly home before the game started and he was one of the senior players. He was scared. It’s four years ago. I think he’s alright now.”

Prior, however, laughed off the claim and termed it “absolutely laughable”. He said, “If that was the case and I was scared why didn’t I go home then,” Prior said. “That’s completely ridiculous and all I can do is laugh. It’s wholeheartedly untrue. I stayed out there and what hurt me more was that I got dropped for the last two Tests.”

Ashes begins at the Gabba on November 23.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd