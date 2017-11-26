Ashes 2017: Moeen Ali’s stumping dismissal has pundits divided

Moeen Ali was out stumped in second innings of the first test. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali was out stumped in second innings of the first test. (Source: Reuters)

The on-going Ashes series saw another controversy popping up on Sunday. England all-rounder Moeen Ali was stumped out but the decision became a debatable one as the most of the replays suggested that the left-hander had his left-foot on the crease while the stump cam showed some part of his foot behind it.

Talking about the incident, the English cricketer said, “If I was bowling, I would want it out. I guess it depends on what angle you look at it from you’ve got to respect umpires’ call and what he saw,” he said. “You’ve just got to move on,” he added.

Mentioning about the timing of his dismissal, Ali said that he was disappointed to go back in the pavilion as he had started to build a partnership with Jonny Bairstow. “I thought I was alright personally, but the replay did look very tight,” Ali said. “Obviously disappointed with myself that I got out in that fashion. It’s just what happens I guess in cricket. I was most disappointed with the time that I got out, I thought me and Jonny [Bairstow] were just building a good partnership. So, I was over it straight away,” he added.

A matter of millimeters 😳 Moeen Ali (40) is stumped thanks to some sharp work from Tim Paine. England 155-6 (lead by 129 runs). pic.twitter.com/2M6A1EpQZa — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) 26 November 2017

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc suggested that wicket-keeper Tim Paine’s reaction was a confident one and they eventually had Ali’s wicket. “Judging by (Paine’s) reaction, he was pretty confident,” Starc said. “Yeah, it was given out, obviously.”

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke had a different opinion about the dismissal as he suggested that the benefit of the doubt should have gone to the batsman. “I disagree with that decision. I thought he had something behind the line and I thought the benefit of the doubt had to go to the batsman. Tim Paine was the only one that appealed, he was confident straight away, but so was Ali. As soon as they referred it, he was very confident,” Clarke said on the Wide World of Sports broadcast.

“I don’t think you can clearly say there is something not behind the line, and the benefit of the doubt must go to the batsman in my opinion,” he further added.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne disagreed with Clarke and said, “I don’t see any reason to not give that out.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan too suggested that the decision was “fair” but insisted that it is the thickest crease he has ever seen. “I think it was fair, it was obviously very tight. I also reckon it’s the thickest crease line I’ve ever seen.”

