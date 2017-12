Australia have already series the five-match series after taking a 3-0 lead. (Source: AP) Australia have already series the five-match series after taking a 3-0 lead. (Source: AP)

Australia thumped England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Ashes Test in Perth. With the win, the hosts sealed the series against Joe Root-led side. Australia have dominated the English side thoroughly in the series.

Earlier, Australia suffered a blow when Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the fourth Test duw to foot injury and Jackson Bird replaced the left-arm quick bowler. While Australia will be without the services of Starc, England on the other hand will be without Craig Overton. Overton has been one of the shining lights for England on what has been a bleak tour Down Under. He picked up the prized wicket of Steve Smith on his debut in Adelaide but was diagnosed with a cracked rib during the third Ashes Test in Perth. While Australia would take the field to continue the dominance, England on the other side will play for pride.

When is Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test match?

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test will be played from December 26 (Tuesday), the first day of the five-day game. This will be the fourth Test of the five-match series between the two countries.

Where is the Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test match?

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test will be played at the WACA stadium in Perth, Western Australia. Australia won the last two Tests of the series by 10 wickets and 120 runs respectively.

What time does Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test begin?

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test begins at 5 am IST. Thursday is Day 1 of the fourth Test so toss will take place at 4:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the match between Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test?

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test will be telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Only these two channels will be broadcasting the match in India and the subcontinent. Sony Pictures Network accuquired the TV rights this year.

How do I watch online live streaming of Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test?

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test live streaming will be on SonyLIV and ESPN.in but the streamed will be delayed. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test?

AUSTRALIA: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird

ENGLAND: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Craig Overton, Tom Curran.

