Ashes 2017: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft ensure 10-wicket win; Australia take 1-0 lead

David Warner remained unbeaten on 87 when the winning runs were scored. (Source: AP) David Warner remained unbeaten on 87 when the winning runs were scored. (Source: AP)

Australia needed a formality of 56 runs going into the fifth day’s play of the opening Ashes Test and they got there with little fuss. The fact that the win came without losing a wicket only added to England’s woes. David Warner remained unbeaten on 87 while Cameron Bancroft was unbeaten on 82 when the winning runs came off the latter’s bat at the Gabba.

With the win, Australia continued their dominance in Brisbane with no Ashes Test lost since 1988 and the Warner-Bancroft combination putting together the highest opening partnership in a winning chase.

Where England looked to be in the Test and evening edging ahead by the time stumps were drawn on the second day, Steve Smith’s 141 in the first innings changed the game altogether. The support he received from the other end – from Pat Cummins – only frustrated England more and took the Test away from England’s grasp. Their 66 run stand for the eighth wicket made all the difference to give Australia the lead – however a small one – and tip the game in the hosts favour. The bowlers especially Nathan Lyon bagged three wickets in the second wickets and struck at crucial moments with key dismissals and England’s Test was over by the fourth day itself.

However, just to go through the motions, on the final day’s play, Australia began from 114/0 with just 56 needed. Warner and Bancroft resisted any temptation to race off over the winning line and England played into their hands somewhat with average bowling and fielding effort. Maybe there were signs of distraction caused by overnight headlines which linked Jonny Bairstow involved in an alleged headbutt incident with Bancroft at the start of the tour.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad tried to find the gaps and penetrate defences but the Aussie opening pair were willing to give nothing away. With the top line seamers unable to breach the defence, it boiled down to Chris Woakes and Jake Ball but they only ended up going for runs – something England couldn’t afford.

Ball did bring about the only half-chance of the final day’s proceedings, an edge off Bancroft that went just wide of Alastair Cook, the solitary slip fielder. Away from that, England found no solace on the final two days. The left-handed opener closed out the contest in the first over after the drinks break. He scored three boundaries to Ball in the 50th over of the inning to take Australia comfortably beyond the finishing line.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd