Ashes 2017: ‘For worst side ever, Australia should be proud of taking series lead’

Australia clinched the opening Test of the Ashes by 10 wickets. (Source: Reuters) Australia clinched the opening Test of the Ashes by 10 wickets. (Source: Reuters)

David Warner and Cameron Bancroft shared a record 173 run stand for the opening wicket of the Ashes to give Australia a comfortable 10-wicket win in the first Test. It also extended Australia’s unbeaten run at the iconic Gabba with the last defeat coming in 1988 to West Indies. The opening duo and the rest of the Australian team ensured no such repeat was possible in a glorious show which was more-or-less completed by the time stumps were drawn on Day 4.

The fifth day emerged as a mere formality for Australia to add 56 runs – from their overnight 114/0 – in their chase of 170-run target and take a deserved 1-0 lead in the series. The winning line was breached with a flurry of boundaries by debutant Bancroft who emerged as the highest scorer in the fourth innings of an Ashes following his 82-run knock. At the other end, Warner remained unbeaten on 87 to give Australia plenty of confidence ahead of the second Test – under lights – in Adelaide. However, England have plenty of issues to deal with now that the controversy over Jonny Bairstow’s incident has died down with the players shaking hands and claiming it was bit of nothing.

Australia has a more potent bowling attack. And English batting is a little frail. That decided the fate of the game in the end. Love Test cricket. #Ashes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2017

A quality side is one that can stick with their opposition and then seize the moment. @CricketAus hung in for 3 days & it was 4th day where their pounced. Biggest test for them awaits at Adelaide Oval #Ashes — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 27, 2017

Congrats to the Aussies. Brilliant performance, convincing win in the end 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) November 27, 2017

England's big 4, Cook, Root, Anderson and Broad need to show the way for them. Meanwhile, Australia's top players have delivered. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2017

England will be gutted. So near to nudging Australia out of the test and getting blown away eventually. That is why test cricket is so good, need to perform over 5 days — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2017

Brilliant Australia #ashes2017 for an apparent “worst side ever” you should be very proud to go 1 up in the series. You beauty!! — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 27, 2017

“First test of an Ashes is very important,” said Australia captain Steve Smith, who struck a match-changing 141, at the post-match presentation. “There was a bit of pressure but really pleased with how we played,” he went on to add.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd