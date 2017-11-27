Ashes 2017: I think my 141 run knock will be up there, says Steve Smith after Gabba win

Steve Smith scored 141 against England in the first Test at the Gabba. (Source: AP) Steve Smith scored 141 against England in the first Test at the Gabba. (Source: AP)

Australia strolled to a comfortable 10-wicket win on the fifth and final day of the opening Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane to take a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series. David Warner and Cameron Bancroft ensured Australia got the perfect start to the series as they registered the seventh 10-wicket win over their historic rivals and a record unbeaten stand in the process.

The job was mostly done by the end of the fourth day with Australia on 114/0 in chase of 170 runs following a collapse by England for 195. However, the Test certainly changed its complexion from an advantage England position at stumps on Day 2 to advantage Australia on Day 3 helped by skipper Steve Smith’s 141 run knock. He found further support from Pat Cummins lower down to make sure the hosts took the lead rather than go into the deficit.

He was adjudged as the Man of the Match and admitted that the knock will go down as his best. “I think it will be up there, certainly for the position we were in. The first Test of an Ashes series, we know that it is really important particularly with our record at The Gabba here, we had to keep that intact. Had to work really hard, had to get off strike well, boundaries were quite hard to come by. Had different plans, had to be really disciplined and resilient, fortunately it worked and helped ourselves get into a lead,” he said.

England skipper Joe Root, too, agreed that England were in the contest for three days and Smith’s knock changed things. “For three days we were excellent. Bar Steve’s knock we were right in it and probably ahead of the game. Fair play to him, he played exceptionally well on that surface and took the game away from us. From 250/4, trying to get 400 plus, and put pressure on with scoreboard pressure. To have an 80 lead would’ve been massive, yeah it is frustrating (to lose), we got to move on quickly and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes at Adelaide,” said Root following the defeat.

Root, despite the margin of defeat, remained optimistic going into the second Test in Adelaide. “One thing that stands out about our team is that we’ve got great character. Over the last year or so, we have come back from difficult situations from tough days like today and bounced back straight away, that’s the mentality we’ve got to have next week and I have every confidence we will do so,” he said.

Smith lauded the entire team – including new comer Bancroft for his unbeaten knock in the second innings and returning wicketkeeper Tim Paine for a solid showing. “Had to show some really good character throughout, losing the toss, the wicket was a lot slower than we anticipated that it would be. I thought the bowlers did a really terrific job in the first innings to get them out for 300, thought Nathan Lyon was particularly good, going from strength to strength at the moment and bowling like a genius. He did a terrific job holding one end up and the other guys got the wickets. From then it was hard work at 70/4, had to dig deep and get a big total, fortunately got ourselves in a lead and then bowled really well in the second innings. And then the two boys did a terrific job to get us home with a ten wicket win. ”

“Looked right at home, didn’t he?,” he said in reference to Bancroft, before adding, “Missed out in the first innings, a bit disappointed. Came out and had some really good plans, he played nice and straight, just backed himself and batted beautifully along with Davey (Warner).”

“I thought he (Paine) kept exceptionally well, there was one chance which was a very thick edge, which bounced a lot and hit him high on the gloves. Besides that I don’t think he dropped a ball. He was very good next to me at slip. I had no idea that Broady hit it, I don’t think he knew as well. He did a terrific job in his comeback Test match. It is nice to finish quite early, really pleased with the way we have played this Test match. Bowling first at The Gabba is always quite hard. I’m really proud of the way the boys fought,” he concluded.

