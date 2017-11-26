Ashes 2017: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft take Australia on cusp of series lead

Australia are 56 runs away from win at The Gabba. (Source: Reuters) Australia are 56 runs away from win at The Gabba. (Source: Reuters)

Only 56 runs separate Australia from a 1-0 series lead in Ashes 2017 after openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft provided an excellent start in chase of 170 runs. With the score reading 114/0 at stumps at close of play on Day 4 in Brisbane, Australia have all ten wickets in hand and England need a divine miracle now to salavage something. Or an extremely unlikely dramatic collapse.

England entered Day 4 with two wickets lost and promised plenty if the first innings was any indication. In the first inning, England’s top half performed well while the lower collapsed with much mediocrity. However, in the second inning, especially on Sunday, the mediocrity and concern with the middle order came to the fore. Wickets fell frequently and at the worst moments. Joe Root fell before Lunch, Jonny Bairstow mainly before Tea before the tail followed through. The visitors would rue how poor the lower order did with the last four wickets going for just 10 runs.

Bancroft, making his debut, defied the detractors who questioned many changes into the Test team before the start of the Ashes. He remained unbeaten on 51 when the bails were removed and would begin alongside Warner who would begin from 60 – reaching his 25th Test fifty.

“Obviously a great day for our team, to finish the way we did with the bat, none down with 56 runs to get,” Australia paceman Mitchell Starc told reporters. “Heading over to (the second test in) Adelaide, England will have to chase us. I’d rather be in our changeroom than theirs.”

Even though England lost Joe Root before lunch as the big wicket, the cracks widened after the break. Moeen Ali and Bairstow stood in the middle and five-down, England had hope. But the collapse began with Ali given out stumped by the third umpire – a decision that may be questioned for a long time. Batting on 40, Moeen was beaten by spinner Nathan Lyon and wicketkeeper Tim Paine was quick to dismantle the bails. The replays suggested the all-rounder’s foot was planted squarely on the line and long deliberations followed as New Zealand’s Chris Gaffaney in third umpire’s chair looked at various angles. None of the footage clearly showed Moeen’s foot safely behind the line, so Gaffaney sent him packing.

It was Lyon’s third wicket of the day – all left-handed batsmen – Mark Stoneman, Dawid Malan and Moeen and took his tally in the Test to five wickets – another impressive show for Australia’s off spinner.

All-rounder Chris Woakes added 30 runs with Bairstow but his uneasy stay in the middle ended on 17 when he was caught in the slips by Steve Smith after being banged in by a short ball from Starc.

With an opportunity and responsibility to carry the tail, Bairstow instead threw away his wicket for 42. Against a rising delivery from Starc, Bairstow went for a ramp shot that went over the slip and came into Peter Handscomb’s hands at third man with real ease.

Four balls later, Stuart Broad followed off a thin edge behind to Tim Paine which became clear on the review and the embarrassment was complete with Jake Ball getting bounced in by Pat Cummins.

“Obviously very disappointed,” said Moeen. “I thought the first three days we played well and we were in the game and then today we let ourselves down with the bat. It was a good pitch to bat on … We got in and never really got on to get that score that we needed.”

