Ashes 2017: James Vince, Mark Stoneman show the way as England steady things against Australia

England selectors were criticised for picking James Vince for the Ashes 2017 tour of Australia as he had failed to impress in the home season of 2016. His relatively low average of 19.26 was not good enough to recall him into the team but he selectors decided to gave a second chance. On the first morning of the 2017-18 Ashes tour, he proved why he rated so high and deserved a chance as he stroked his way to an unbeaten 32 to lead England to 59 for 1 at Lunch on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Mark Stoneman and Vince, the two of the many unheard names in the England team, nullified the Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins before watchfully playing Nathan Lyon in the second part of the first session. Before the series, a lot of talk was about the trash and the Australia pace attack but the intelligent batting from Vince and Stoneman made it look ordinary.

Surprisingly, none of the three pacers had played a Test match together at home and Cummins was playing his first Test at home, six years since his Test debut against South Africa in which he rose to stardom. While Stoneman was the one to see off anything outside off, Vince used the full-length bowling to unleash his favourite cover drive.

The Gabba pitch, which looked on the slower side on Thursday, gave assistance, though little, to Lyon which was surprising on the first day of the Test. Australia captain Steve Smith wanted to bat first as well had he won the toss as Joe Root did but still had no complains.

He was a happy man when Starc got the first breakthrough in the third over of the match. An experienced Alastair Cook made a horrific mistake of playing slighly away from the body when Starc was steaming in and probing the off-stump with his fiery deliveries. Cook’s bat was hanging in the air when the delivery took an outside edge and flew to Peter Handscomb at the first slip.

Vince would not have expected to come in so early but he played an impressive innings and with Stoneman, used the right handed/left handed combination to frustrate the Australian bowlers.

Since Ben Stokes in not there, England named Jake Ball in the playing XI while Australia, despite the doubts over David Warner and Shaun Marsh, named both of them for the playing XI. Cameron Bancroft made his debut, first Australia player after Michael Slater to make his Test debut during Ashes.

