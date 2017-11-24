Ashes 2017: Australia return with sting to bowl out England for 302

Australia dominated the first session on day two of first Ashes Test against England. (Reuters Photo) Australia dominated the first session on day two of first Ashes Test against England. (Reuters Photo)

Australia managed to recover from a bad first hour and turn around the first session by picking up three wickets for four runs and eventually bowled out England for 302 in the first innings of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. England were 246 for 4 but then lost last six wickets for 56 runs to be bowled out at Lunch. Having played 117 overs in the first innings, England should have made more runs but failed to captalise on the platform laid on day one.

England had the chance to make the first session their own when the first hour on day two was wicketless for Australia and Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali, the two overnight batsmen, had added 50 runs to the overnight score of 196 for 4. Australia were down as the new ball had not done much for them on a slowish Brisbane pitch. But Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon made sure their team was not out.

Starc presisted with the short-length deliveries and despite Malan being comfortable playing them, he continued with the same strategy. Malan was the third Ashes debutant after James Vince and Mark Stoneman to score a fifty. His innings was ended by a short ball from Starc which rose a bit more than what Malan was expecting. His pull shot skied and Shaun Marsh accepted the catch.

Eight balls later, Lyon trapped Moeen in front of the wickets and he was on his walk back to the pavillion for 38 as even a review could not save him. Lyon, who had bowled beautifully on day one as well, was better on day two as he gripped the ball. Chris Woakes made the mistake of playing a drive against one such ball. Beaten, Woakes got an inside edge and was bowled.

Three wickets in 18 balls and England were hoping that Jonny Bairstow would help the score move with the tail but Pat Cummins returned to the attack and removed him with a short-ball. Trying to pull, Bairstow got a top edge and Tim Paine made no mess of the skier.

Jake Ball, Stuart Broad and James Anderson were the last three batsmen for England and they carried them over 300. Ball struck some boundaries to cheer the England fans but David Warner took a stunning flying catch at slips to end his innings. That was Starc’s second wicket of the morning.

Anderson was welcomed with more short deliveries and some words but his bowling parter Broad hit some lusty blows in the extended half-an-hour of play as England were nine down. The innings should have ended before Englan reached 300 as Broad was dropped at fine-leg by Marsh. Peter Handscomb, however, did not make the same mistake and held to a comfortable catch to give Josh Hazlewood a wicket in the innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd