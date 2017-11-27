Ashes 2017: Post Gabba loss, England with one problem too many

Joe Root scored 15 and 51 in the first Ashes 2017-18 Test. (Source: AP) Joe Root scored 15 and 51 in the first Ashes 2017-18 Test. (Source: AP)

As Cameron Bancroft hit a boundary, third of the Jake Ball’s over, England’s misery was complete. Australia had delivered the opening salvo in the Ashes and extended their unbeaten streak at the Gabba going back to 1988. A remarkable statistic for any team – going 29 years at a premier venue without conceding a single defeat. For England, though, the 10-wicket defeat may not be considered as a thrashing because they were in the contest for three days before losing the plot on the fourth and final blow being delivered on the fifth. Despite all that, there are way too many issues that need fixing for the Three Lions.

No-show from Alastair Cook: With many new and inexperienced players in the lineup, England needed the experienced lot to step up and lead the way. And lead the way from the start. Who better in that role than Alastair Cook who has an experience of 148 Tests under his belt and exemplified that with over 11,000 runs. But he didn’t get the firing start that he usually provides to England with only nine runs in the match while facing just 29 balls. The last time he couldn’t go beyond 10 runs in a Test was back in 2015 against South Africa.

Root unable to convert: In the second innings, with wickets tumbling at the other end on the fourth day, Joe Root remained rock solid. He batted confidently, defended his wicket well and didn’t give away anything to the hosts who were in a menacing position then following wickets of Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan. Soon, he brought his 33rd Test fifty to peg Australia back. But, the very next ball, he was trapped leg before by Josh Hazlewood. The ball pitched full, remained straight and nipped back off the seam to be given out by umpire Aleem Dar. He contemplated a review for a long time before deciding not to but even if he had taken the DRS, it would have been futile.

Replays showed all reds on the lbw. However, the bigger problem exists in Root’s inability to convert the half centuries into centuries. Numbers indicate that Root has scored just one hundred in the second innings while scoring 16 fifties in that same period. One can’t discount Root’s ability to score runs – he scores a fifty every 2.4 innings but that number gets a troublesome 8.6 innings for every ton.

The problem is amplified by the dismissal in both innings. In the first innings he was dismissed leg before by Pat Cummins and Hazlewood in the second. Both the deliveries pitched full, struck him in front with the bat behind the pad and the ball was going on to hit middle in both cases. In both instances, his head fell over while trying to go for the flick on the on side.

Injury concerns: There are more additions to England’s injury concerns and this time it’s the duo of James Anderson and Moeen Ali. Ali bowled with a taped finger on the fourth day and Anderson struggled with his shoulder while being hit with the ball. Skipper Root allayed those fears after the Test but question marks remain over how best they will perform by the time the second Test begins in Adelaide.

And England would need Anderson to be on top form under the lights, with the pink ball, which would help the England seamers significantly. “Jimmy bowled a good amount of overs, he wouldn’t have been able to do that if he wasn’t fit,” said Root after the defeat. “He took a blow [while batting], it’s never easy or comfortable but he’ll be absolutely fine for next week.”

As for Moeen, Root said, “Moeen has been a bit uncomfortable with it all game but hopefully it clears up quickly and he will be fine for the next game.”

Tail fails to resist: England came into the series with their middle order one of the questions that needed answering. After the first Test, that question still remained. Despite getting a strong start in the first innings, England threw that away with a middle order collapse and the tail going down in a heap. In the first innings, England were 246/4 before being all out for 302 – six wickets in a matter of 56 runs. The second innings was even worse. From 155/5, England were bowled out for 195 – five wickets in a matter of 40 runs. The last four wickets went down in a matter of 10 runs.

