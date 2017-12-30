Ashes 2017: Australia add Ashton Agar to squad for final test in Sydney

Ashton Agar could play the final Ashes Test. (Source: File) Ashton Agar could play the final Ashes Test. (Source: File)

Ashton Agar has been added to an expanded 14-man Australia squad for the fifth and final Ashes test against England, starting in Sydney on January 4. The left-arm spinner was given the nod ahead of Steve O’Keefe and Jon Holland as a possible partner for Australia’s first-choice spinner Nathan Lyon for the series finale.

Australia used just one specialist spinner for each of the first four tests but almost always calls in a second for tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia’s most spin-friendly wicket. Agar made a memorable test debut against England in 2013, scoring 98 batting at No. 11, but has played only three tests since after struggling to cement a place in the team.

The 14-man squad also included fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who helped Australia regain the Ashes by winning the first three tests. Starc missed the fourth test in Melbourne because of a foot injury and although he is hoping to play in Sydney, he is racing against time to recover.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App