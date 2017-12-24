Ashes 2017: Another blow for England as Craig Overton ruled out of squad for 4th test

Top News
After being struck in the ribs when batting in Adelaide, Craig Overton exacerbated the damage when he tumbled attempting to take a catch off his own bowling in Perth.

England will play 4th Test against Australia in Perth. England’s Craig Overton walks off the ground due to an injury during the fourth day of the third Ashes cricket test match. (REUTERS)
England right-arm seam bowler Craig Overton won’t play in the Melbourne Cricket Ground Test against Australia because of a fractured rib. Overton, who made his test debut in Adelaide earlier this month, was diagnosed with a cracked rib during the third test in Perth which Australia won to regain the Ashes. After being struck in the ribs when batting in Adelaide, Overton exacerbated the damage when he tumbled attempting to take a catch off his own bowling in Perth.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed today that Overton won’t play in Melbourne beginning Tuesday. Uncapped paceman Tom Curran is reported to be set to make his debut to replace Overton. Curran, an uncapped right-arm bowler, was only added to England’s Ashes squad when Steve Finn was ruled out at the start of the tour due to injury.

The 22-year-old Curran, who was born in South Africa, played a one-day international and three Twenty20 matches for England earlier this year.

