Ashes 2017: All our bowlers will be targeting Joe Root, says Nathan Lyon

Joe Root-led England were completely outplayed in the second Test. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root-led England were completely outplayed in the second Test. (Source: Reuters)

After hearing Stuart Broad’s plans to nullify the Australian captain, Nathan Lyon said that their side has similar plans for England captain Joe Root.

In an interview to Sky Sports Radio, Lyon said, “I know every team that comes over here targets the captain and I have no doubt, all our bowlers, we will be targeting Joe Root.”

“I am not surprised that they are going to target Steve Smith. But Smith is the best batsman in the world in my book. He is more than happy to take on that pressure. He has been exceptional for us the last few years and I expect no difference from Steve (in the Ashes).”

Talking about their plan against England, Lyon said, “We know England have a classy side, especially with Alastair Cook, Root, Stuart Broad and James Anderson. But there is some inexperience there so, hopefully, we can make them feel uncomfortable, put them under pressure and take 20 wickets. But anyone from one to 11, I don’t care. If they are English, I want to get them out.”

Praising Mitchell Starc, Lyon said, “Everyone calls him The Mop now. He just cleans up the tail. That (Shield game) has really given us a lot of confidence, going into the Australian summer as a bowling group.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd