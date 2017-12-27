Ashes 2017: Alastair Cook silences critics, smashes 32nd Test hundred in Melbourne

Alastair Cook scored his first Test hundred in the series at MCG. (AP) Alastair Cook scored his first Test hundred in the series at MCG. (AP)

Coming to the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne, a deflated England, which have already lost the Ashes urn to their rivals, needed to make a counterattack. On the second day of the 4th Test at MCG, it was former captain Alastair Cook who provided just what the visitors required. Facing strong criticism over his poor performances in the series so far, Cook turned the heat on against Aussier bowlers who clearly missed out their main striker Mitchell Starc.

Cook, who had so far scored just 83 runs in the series so far, leaving many to wonder whether his time in international cricket is coming to a close, went on to score his 32nd Test hundred of his career and silenced his critics. In his innings comprising of 15 boundaries, the left-handed batsman, who was playing his 151st Test, was given a lifeline soon after scoring his 55th fifty in the longest format.

The 33-year old was dropped at slips by Australia captain Steve Smith when he was on 66, and the opening-batsman ensured he punishes the Aussies for committing the mistake. He completed his century in the final over of the day by smashing two boundaries in Smith’s over.

With the help of his innings, England managed to reach a healthy total of 192/2 at stumps, trailing Australia’s 1st innings total by 135 runs. England skipper Joe Root remained in the middle with Cook and scored 49 runs, one shy from his 35th Test fifty.

Earlier in the day, Stuart Broad, who was also being criticised for his performances, took 3 wickets in the day to get Australia all out for 327.

