Ashes 2017: Alastair Cook has scars from the last series, says Australia’s Johnson

Alastair Cook scored 16 in his last innings against Australia. (Source: Reuters) Alastair Cook scored 16 in his last innings against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

England batsmen’s continuous struggles in the ongoing Ashes series has been well documented throughout the past few weeks as they struggled to cope with the sheer pace that the Australians have on offer. Tormentor from the last series, Mitchell Johnson has now gone to claim that if the senior statesmen in the English squad continue to underperform then a few of them might just have to hang up their boots after a possible whitewash.

Stating that selectors need to make some hard decisions, Johnson said, “Going to the next test I think England will have to think about changes. I’m not sure if (paceman) Stuart Broad is up to it at the moment. There will be some question marks around him, (as) a senior player. ”

“Alastair Cook is someone who I think has been thinking about retirement. I just wonder now with the scoreline being 3-0 whether that will take a bit of pressure off him and he’ll just go out there and score runs. I’m not sure. I think the scars are there from the last series,” he added.

Urging selectors to recall Durham seamer Mark Wood to inject more pace in the bowling attack, Johnson said, “I look forward to him playing if he gets the opportunity, they should pick him even if he’s slightly underdone.” “From a pace point of view, someone bowling over 140-145 (km/hour) can definitely change the game,” he added.

Giving insights on the series so far, the 36-year-old said, “As an ex-player, I’d love to see a 5-0 (whitewash), I’m not really that fussed on what happens out in the middle. “I don’t like seeing close games when it’s against England, I just want to see them get thumped.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App