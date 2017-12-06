Ashes 2017: Adelaide Test a game of unlikely heroes

Shaun Marsh scored his sixth Test century. (Reuters Photo) Shaun Marsh scored his sixth Test century. (Reuters Photo)

It’s been a captivating four days, ruined by England’s inability to hang on. It’s been hard work, for batsmen and bowlers alike. ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going,’ an old proverb dictates. Steve Smith, the saviour of Brisbane. Perhaps Joe Root, vanquisher of South Africans. Maybe David Warner, eater of all attacks that come his way. Not this time. This was a game for a different breed.

Shaun Marsh is nobody’s idea of a superhero. 34-year-old with the haircut of a man half his age. It reveals all. He’s grasping which is defined by his career. As the 3rd most talented cricketer in his family, it hasn’t been easy. This is his 9th comeback as a Test batsman and somehow, despite his weakness against the swinging ball, despite his eight ducks in Test match cricket, he’s scoring runs. These are not easy runs, mind you. This aren’t Rohit-against-Sri Lanka runs, these are under-the-floodlights-pink-ball runs, against a bowling pair that has more than 900 wickets between them.

Weak on his pads, Marsh hung in there, surviving one LBW shout after another. This wasn’t a man batting for his country but a man battling for his career, for his livelihood. The drives were languid, Marsh’s rarely aren’t. The leaves were calculated. Every run, every boundary seemed an age after the last. They say that the best players reach fifty before you even know it; Marsh isn’t a great – he’s barely in the team. It was only fitting that an innings as tough and ugly as this ended with a glorious flourish — 4,4,6. Enough said. Smith declared at a score of 442/8. Later, Marsh said it was his best century till date. I’d be shocked if it wasn’t.

Jamie Overton is an amazing bowler. Fast, he hits the deck hard. Too bad he was injured, England were forced to take his twin brother Craig instead. Jake Ball had a shocker in Brisbane, so they were forced to go with this uncapped 23-year-old who could bat a bit. A selection of need rather than want. His tour batting average, coming into this game was: 0.00, in three innings. Steve Smith, on facing him, was dismissive. He called Overton, “slow”. Soon, Overton returned the favour with a quicker one that Smith chopped on.

He impressed with the bat in a failing English innings. Top-scoring and remaining unbeaten on debut after coming in at number nine is always a special effort. Batting with Chris Woakes against one of the fastest attacks, he showed mettle, he showed class, and most of all, he showed fight.

In the field, in England’s remarkable comeback innings, he took a blinder at fine-leg to remove Tim Paine and wrapped up Australia’s innings with a short ball to Josh Hazlewood. In the second innings, the crowd was silenced when a Pat Cummins short ball thudded gruesomely into his ribs. The physio came out, Overton stretched a bit, and got on with it. It’s just how he plays.

Nathan Lyon is a funny little man. 29, weedy thin and balding, he looks nothing like a certain SK Warne. But don’t let that fool you. Before the series, he didn’t shy away from a sledge. In the game, he didn’t need to. In Brisbane, his biting off breaks turned heads. Drift and turn, it was strangely reminiscent of his leg-spinning predecessor. In Adelaide, they sent batsmen on their way. Dismissing four of England’s five lefties, he showed that he clearly has a type. Four wickets later, he had England all out for 227. Then he came in as nightwatchman, his team tottering at 50-4. He stayed till the morning, shrugged off a blow to the head and smashed a few awkward boundaries, before spooning one to cover. It was very Lyon: cheeky, tough and just what the team needed.

***

Marsh may not make another Test century. Overton will probably be dropped when Stokes returns and Lyon will never be Warne. But it is that hope that makes Test cricket worth watching. We root for the underdogs, the unsexy characters that probably won’t win. And at 3 AM, Los Angeles time, I wanted England to win. And they could. At Stumps on day four, they had 178 to chase with 6 wickets to go. But they didn’t. That’s Test cricket. That’s life.

