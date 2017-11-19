Ashes 2017-18: Would be amazing if Ben Stokes returns, says Jonny Bairstow

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is not included in the Ashes 2017-18 squad for England. England all-rounder Ben Stokes is not included in the Ashes 2017-18 squad for England.

With just four days left for the much-awaited Ashes 2017-18 tournament between England and Australia to begin, the visitors are still unsure whether all-rounder Ben Stokes will be a part of the team set-up. Just last week, West Indies legendary cricketer Sir Vivian Richards had said the traveling side will “look like kittens” without his inclusion. English wicketkeeping batsman Jonny Bairstow on Sunday said the side would welcome the return of the Vice captain, but the situation is not in their hands.

“It would be amazing if Stokesy comes out here, he’s a fantastic cricketer,” the right-handed batsman said. “We don’t know what’s going on there, it’s completely out of our hands. We’re hoping it’s resolved sooner rather than later because at the end of the day we want the best cricketers playing in the Ashes. That’s the series that we want,” the 28-year old added.

The right-handed batsman was not included in the Ashes squad after he was arrested following charges of allegedly causing body harm outside a night club in Bristol. England and Wales Cricket Board earlier have said that they will make their final decision on Stokes after the police investigation is concluded.

Bairstow, who recently suffered an injury scare on the first day of England’s final tour match against Cricket Australia XI, further added that the English side is ready for the challenge, irrespective of whether Stokes’ return.

Speaking to reporters at Brisbane airport, the wicketkeeper said the squad is excited for the first test. “We’re ready to go, we’re excited about the prospect of the first test,” he said.

“We know that we’ve worked hard leading up to this test match but it’s about how we front up on the first morning of the first test at the Gabba when everyone’s watching. (But) if you can’t get up for an Ashes series, if you can’t get up for England against Australia, what can you get up for?”, Bairstow said.

The first Test between England and Australia at Gabba Stadium in Brisbane will start on Thursday.

