We are ready for the sledging against Australia, says England captain Joe Root

Joe Root will lead England against Australia in Ashes 2017-18. (Source: AP) Joe Root will lead England against Australia in Ashes 2017-18. (Source: AP)

England and Australia are all set to lock horns in upcoming Ashes series scheduled to begin from November 23 and the English captain Joe Root has suggested that his side is ready to take on the sledging. “Potentially they might (sledge us about Stokes),” Root told reporters.

Moreover, Root insisted that the players should “cherish” these moments that take place on and off the field.

“But Ashes cricket — there’s always an edge of psychological banter. Once you’ve played in a few, you sort of know what to expect and you know how it goes leading up to the games. I’m sure there will be plenty of banter flying around on and off the field. That’s something you’ve got to cherish and relish and be able to look back on at the end of your career and say, ‘I gave it my best shot, and I enjoyed it’.”

Australia opener David Warner showed his competitive side and labeled the series as “war”.”The history, the pride that is at stake. As soon as you step on that line it’s war,” Warner told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation this month, when asked what the Ashes meant to him.

“You try and get into a battle as quick as you can. I try and look in the opposition’s eye and work out how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him,” he added. The first match of the series is scheduled to take place in Brisbane.

